Sydney Swans player Elijah Taylor has been charged with the alleged assault of an 18-year-old woman in Perth.

Taylor, 19, was arrested by West Australian police on Sunday.

“It is alleged that between 6am and 8am the man assaulted an 18-year-old woman who is known to him at a hotel in the Perth CBD,” police said on Monday.

Taylor, from Maroubra in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, has been charged with aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was bailed to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on September 30.

Taylor is suspended for the rest of the AFL season after breaching COVID-19 quarantine protocols in Perth in August.

He has been staying in the WA capital with family members.

Taylor made his AFL debut this season and has played four senior matches.

Sydney Swans coach John Longmire said on Sunday the club was aware of reports Taylor had been arrested.

-AAP