NSW records just four new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded four new COVID-19 cases, including one locally acquired infection but health authorities are warning there’s no room for complacency amid lower testing rates and with school holidays due soon.

Of the new cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, three are returned travellers in hotel quarantine while the last is linked to a known cluster.

The locally acquired case is a close contact of a previous case who attended the Eastern Suburbs Legion Club.

NSW Health acting director Christine Selvey said testing rates had dropped recently and urged people with the mildest symptoms to make sure they get tested.

“Testing numbers have dropped over the past two weeks and this is a concern particularly in areas like southwestern, western and southeastern Sydney,” she said in a video update on Monday.

More than 9300 people were tested in the latest reporting period, down from 14,426 the previous day.

Although weekend test numbers usually drop, Sunday’s figure is well below recent weekend numbers, which have been in excess of 20,000.

NSW Health said while there had only been one new locally acquired case recorded in the past 24 hours, the virus was likely circulating in the community in people with mild symptoms.

“As such, the risk of outbreaks and a resurgence of cases remains,” a statement said.

It was vital that everyone with the virus be tested and diagnosed, in order to stop further spread.

NSW Health is again urging anyone feeling unwell, even with the mildest of symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat to get tested, so cases in the community are identified as quickly as possible.

That message was even more important with NSW public school holidays starting on September 26, when many people will be travelling around the state.

NSW Health is treating 81 COVID-19 cases, including six in intensive care, three of whom are being ventilated. Eighty-eight per cent of cases being treated by NSW Health are in non-acute, out-of-hospital care.

-AAP