News Vietnam proposes South-East Asian travel bubble
Updated:

Vietnam proposes South-East Asian travel bubble

A woman walks under national flags at an alley in Hanoi, Vietnam as the nation ponders a travel bubble. Photo: EPA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Vietnam has proposed setting up a travel bubble within South-East Asia that would see visitors transported across the region to tourist hotspots in areas considered safe from COVID-19, state media says.

Nguyen Manh Tien, deputy head of the Foreign Affairs Committee at Vietnam’s National Assembly, suggested the idea during a meeting on South-East Asia’s economy as part of an ongoing summit held by ASEAN member states.

Mr Tien’s idea is to permit a slight reopening of borders to allow for international tourism within the region.

The tourism travel bubbles would include routes to and from popular tourist destinations.

Tourists would only visit these specific areas and would also be required to get tested for the virus in order to complete the trip, local media reports.

The suggestion arrives as Vietnam seems to be opening up to the idea of resuming international flights.

At the end of March, the nation slammed shut to almost all international flights to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On September 2, Vietnam’s aviation authority proposed resuming weekly air routes to Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Cambodia and Laos starting September 15.

As of Thursday, Vietnam has reported 1059 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths related to the virus.

No new community transmissions of the virus have been reported in the last week.

Follow Us

Trending Now

NAB’s new credit card charges no interest or late payment fees. So what’s the catch?
First State Super makes first on-market bid to buy out entire company
Lily Allen
Lily Allen and the rise of the celebrity non-wedding
Mallacoota Possum
Mallacoota brushtail possum returns home after Black Summer bushfires, with joey in tow
Keanu Reeves Alex Winter
Party on, dudes: Bill & Ted Face the Music is as sweet and daggy as its predecessors
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video