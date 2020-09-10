News Indigenous woman dies in custody at Brisbane watch house

The woman died at the Brisbane watch house while waiting to be transferred to a correctional centre. Photo: ABC News/ Francene Norton
An Indigenous woman has died while being held in custody at the Brisbane watch house.

Police say the 49-year-old woman had been remanded in custody on Monday, after appearing in the Magistrates Court on drug and theft charges.

She had been awaiting a transfer to a correctional facility, but was found dead in her cell this morning.

Police from the Ethical Standards Command are investigating.

In a statement, the Queensland Police Service said cultural support was being provided by Murri Watch, whose representatives visited the watch house on Thursday morning.

