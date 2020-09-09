News UK plans to snub withdrawal agreement stuns EU
Updated:

UK plans to snub withdrawal agreement stuns EU

Michael Gove and Boris Johnson hold a press conference at Brexit HQ in Westminster, London in June 2016. Photo: PA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic wants an extraordinary meeting with British officials in the wake of London’s announcement it plans to table legislation to supersede parts of its withdrawal agreement with the European Union.

Mr Sefcovic said he “expressed our strong concerns and sought assurances that the UK will fully and timely comply with the withdrawal agreement, including the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland” in a phone call with Michael Gove, who is Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior minister for Brexit.

A meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee on the Withdrawal Agreement should be held as soon as possible so British officials can “elaborate and respond to our strong concerns on the bill,” he added on Wednesday.

Mr Gove and Mr Sefcovic both sit on the committee as co-chairs for London and Brussels respectively.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “very concerned” about what she classified as a breach of the Withdrawal Agreement. “This would break international law and undermines trust,” she said.

Follow Us

Trending Now

Bad reaction to Oxford COVID-19 vaccine likely ‘life-threatening’: Expert
queensland eight covid
‘Aggressive’ contact tracing in Qld as clusters expand
Kmart comes out swinging against Premier Daniel Andrews
britain virus new bans
England to ban gatherings of more than six
Naomi Osaka on track to meet Serena Williams in the US Open final
Prime Minister demands ‘horrifying’ TikTok suicide video be removed
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video