European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic wants an extraordinary meeting with British officials in the wake of London’s announcement it plans to table legislation to supersede parts of its withdrawal agreement with the European Union.

Mr Sefcovic said he “expressed our strong concerns and sought assurances that the UK will fully and timely comply with the withdrawal agreement, including the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland” in a phone call with Michael Gove, who is Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior minister for Brexit.

A meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee on the Withdrawal Agreement should be held as soon as possible so British officials can “elaborate and respond to our strong concerns on the bill,” he added on Wednesday.

Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement. This would break international law and undermines trust. Pacta sunt servanda = the foundation of prosperous future relations. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 9, 2020

Mr Gove and Mr Sefcovic both sit on the committee as co-chairs for London and Brussels respectively.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “very concerned” about what she classified as a breach of the Withdrawal Agreement. “This would break international law and undermines trust,” she said.