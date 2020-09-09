How to spot the difference between the flu and coronavirus in children

It is a question that has perplexed people around the world: How do you know if you have the coronavirus or the flu?

There are some tell-tale signs.

Knowing what your body is trying to tell you may have got a little bit easier for children, and the key is to look at the prevalence of symptoms.

US scientists compared the symptoms of 315 kids with COVID-19 to 1402 with seasonal flu and a greater number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 reported fever, diarrhoea or vomiting, headaches, body aches or myalgia, and chest pain when they were diagnosed.