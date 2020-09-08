Man dies after shark attack off Gold Coast’s Greenmount Beach

A man has died after being attacked by a shark on the southern end of the Gold Coast on Tuesday evening.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Greenmount Beach, Coolangatta shortly after 5pm.

Paramedics said the man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, died from critical leg injuries.

#Coolangatta – paramedics are attending a location at Greenmount Beach for a possible incident involving a shark at 5.08pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 8, 2020

The man was believed to be surfing when bitten.

Other surfers and lifeguards helped bring the man back to shore, where he was transported in a buggy to a waiting ambulance.

It is the first fatal shark attack at a netted Queensland beach in decades.

Seven News reports it is the first shark attack on the Gold Coast since a 20-year-old surfer received non-fatal injuries at Nobby Beach in 2012.

Queensland’s Department of Agriculture and Fisheries shark net program website warns nets do ‘‘not provide an impenetrable barrier between sharks and humans’’ nor prevent sharks from entering any particular area.

“They’re intended to catch ‘resident sharks’ and sharks that pass through the area while feeding on fish bait,” the website said.

Queensland’s last fatal shark attack was in July off Fraser Island, when Matthew Tratt, 36, died while spearfishing near Indian Head.

The picturesque Greenmount Beach is one of the last beaches before the Queensland/NSW border.

More to come