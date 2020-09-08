News Man dies after shark attack off Gold Coast’s Greenmount Beach
Updated:

Man dies after shark attack off Gold Coast’s Greenmount Beach

Emergency services were called to Greenmount Beach just after 5pm. Photo: ABC News: Jennifer Huxley
Follow
Us
Linkedin Instagram Flipboard Pinterest

A man has died after being attacked by a shark on the southern end of the Gold Coast on Tuesday evening.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Greenmount Beach, Coolangatta shortly after 5pm.

Paramedics said the man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, died from critical leg injuries.

The man was believed to be surfing when bitten.

Other surfers and lifeguards helped bring the man back to shore, where he was transported in a buggy to a waiting ambulance.

It is the first fatal shark attack at a netted Queensland beach in decades.

Seven News reports it is the first shark attack on the Gold Coast since a 20-year-old surfer received non-fatal injuries at Nobby Beach in 2012.

Paramedics treat the man at Greenmount Beach on Tuesday evening. Photo: Nine News/Twitter

Queensland’s Department of Agriculture and Fisheries shark net program website warns nets do ‘‘not provide an impenetrable barrier between sharks and humans’’ nor prevent sharks from entering any particular area.

“They’re intended to catch ‘resident sharks’ and sharks that pass through the area while feeding on fish bait,” the website said.

Queensland’s last fatal shark attack was in July off Fraser Island, when Matthew Tratt, 36, died while spearfishing near Indian Head.

The picturesque Greenmount Beach is one of the last beaches before the Queensland/NSW border.

More to come

Share This Story

Trending Now

kyle sandilands virgin mary
Kyle Sandilands ‘overstepped the mark’ with Virgin Mary rant
covid outbreak colac
Mayor’s warning after hospital visit sparks COVID cluster
saudi arabia Jamal Khashoggi
Saudi Arabia jails eight people over Jamal Khashoggi murder
harry meghan frogmore
Prince Harry repays chunk of cash for British home reno
Man busted using fake grandpa to skip NSW quarantine
tiktok suicide video
TikTok suicide video prompts warning for parents to keep children offline
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video