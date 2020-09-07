News Man twice refused entry to NSW from Victoria

Man twice refused entry to NSW from Victoria

A West Australian man is accused of assaulting police and resisting arrest after twice trying to get into NSW from Victoria without a valid permit.

Police allege the 27-year-old tried to cross at the Saddle Flaps Road border checkpoint at Rockton about 1am on Monday, but was denied entry.

Less than three hours later, he allegedly tried to again enter NSW via the Princess Highway at Timbillica, south of Eden.

Police say the man’s permit was invalid and he was directed to return to Victoria.

But he allegedly failed to comply and began verbally abusing officers before getting out of his car.

As officers tried to arrest him, he assaulted a senior constable, police allege.

The man was taken to Eden Police Station and charged with not complying with directions, offensive language, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

He has been refused bail and will appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday.

-AAP

