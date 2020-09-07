News West Midlands police arrest man on suspicion of murder in Birmingham stabbings
Updated:

West Midlands police arrest man on suspicion of murder in Birmingham stabbings

Follow
Us
Linkedin Instagram Flipboard Pinterest

British police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a stabbing rampage in the city of Birmingham left one person dead and seven others injured.

The 27-year-old suspect was detained in Selly Oak area of the city at 4am on Monday, West Midlands police said.

Detectives said the stabbings which took place early on Sunday in four locations over two hours were linked but were not thought to be gang-related or connected to terrorism.

“We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the #BirminghamStabbings,” police said on Twitter.

Share This Story

Trending Now

jack jennifer edwards father
Violent father went to extreme lengths to kill his children
US wildfires
‘We’re completely trapped’: More than 200 airlifted, 20 injured as fires rage across central CA
health worker virus nsw
Health workers among four new coronavirus infections in NSW
vaccination
COVID vaccine still a year away for some Australians
Ipswich Hospital
More than 200 staff in quarantine as another Qld health worker tests among new virus cases
westpac outage 2020
Westpac outage leaves thousands without access to their money
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video