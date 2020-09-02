News Man charged with attempted murder after police attacked with knife in Sydney’s CBD
Updated:

Man charged with attempted murder after police attacked with knife in Sydney’s CBD

Two of the injured police officers after Wednesday morning’s attack. Photo: NSW Police
Follow
Us
Linkedin Instagram Flipboard Pinterest

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a policeman was slashed on the head and shoulder with a knife and two other officers were injured in Sydney’s CBD.

Officers were contacted after a food delivery rider was allegedly harassed by a man on George Street about 12.20am on Wednesday.

Police say one officer was slashed across his head and shoulder after a man pulled out a knife when they approached him as he was walking along York Street near Market Street.

Another officer was slashed on the hand and a third officer was bitten on the arm.

The man was disarmed and arrested, before being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for assessment.

The injured officers were also taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, where a 40-year-old male senior constable was treated for a laceration to the left side of his head and a cut to his left shoulder.

A 39-year-old male acting sergeant was treated for a cut to his finger and a knee injury, while a 20-year-old male probationary constable was treated for a bite to his tricep.

A 32-year-old Lakemba man faces multiple charges including grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

Detectives and the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team conducted a search warrant at a hostel on York Street and seized a number of items.

The man will face court on Thursday.

Share This Story

Trending Now

melbourne lockdown peak virus
Second wave stabilises, but Melbourne hot spots still cause of concern
‘Devastating’ recession, GDP crash as government stands by welfare cuts
sydney fireworks nye
Sydney NYE fireworks too risky, says NSW Deputy Premier
It’s official: Brisbane’s Gabba to host AFL grand final
Man charged after police officer allegedly stabbed and bitten in Sydney CBD
President Trump’s doctor speaks up about stroke rumours
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video