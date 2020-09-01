Continuing to lock down hotspot suburbs could be a way to reopen parts of Victoria while still containing the spread of coronavirus, an epidemiologist who is advising the World Health Organisation on its COVID-19 response says.
The state is now four weeks into a period of tightened restrictions, which includes the Stage 4 curfew and strict workplace rules in Melbourne, and Stage 3 stay-at-home orders for regional Victoria.
It is now just under a fortnight until the September 13 end date initially announced by the government.
The number of new cases is trending down overall, but Premier Daniel Andrews said infections could “explode” if restrictions were eased at the current level of infections.
“It is still a bit too early for us to be able to map out an absolutely definitive plan,” Mr Andrews said.
“But it will not be much longer before we have more detail. We will have more to say in more detail and with the certainty that I think every Victorian is absolutely entitled to.”