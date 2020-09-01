Lawyer X inquiry into police informers won’t recommend charges

Victoria Police officers and gangland supersnitch Nicola Gobbo should be found to have committed crimes in the Lawyer X scandal, it has been recommended.

But after more than a year of public hearings, it has been revealed Commissioner Margaret McMurdo won’t recommend they face charges in her final report on the underworld saga.

Submissions by Chris Winneke QC, counsel assisting the royal commission into Ms Gobbo’s informing, were released on Tuesday night.

“The submissions included contentions that I should find various named current and former Victoria Police officers and Ms Nicola Gobbo may have committed criminal offences,” Ms McMurdo said in reasons for her decision.

“I decided not to make findings in my final report, which will be publicly available, that any named individuals may have committed criminal offences.”

Documents released at the royal commission this afternoon say Victoria Police relied on evidence from Nicola Gobbo that may have cost gangland figure Tony Mokbel the right to a fair trial. #LawyerX @DANNYTRAN reporting from @abcmelbourne — Rachel Clayton (@Rachel_Clayton_) September 1, 2020

The more than 2000-page collection of documents also includes separate submissions from Victoria Police, former chief commissioners Simon Overland and Graham Ashton, Ms Gobbo, drug kingpin Tony Mokbel and others.

But the sections naming individuals who may have committed criminal offences or breaches of Victoria Police legislation will be blacked out.

Ms McMurdo said a decision around criminal charges was for Victoria’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Kerri Judd QC.

Public discussion could unfairly prejudice future trials and the contentions made in submissions “will be detrimental to the reputations of those named”, she said.

Ms Gobbo was registered as an informer three times, her longest stint between 2005 and 2009 when she helped police bring down a number of her former clients, including Mokbel and killer Carl Williams.

Mokbel is one of nearly a dozen people currently appealing against convictions they claim were tainted by Ms Gobbo’s informing.

Zlate Cvetanovski was freed on bail while he awaits his appeal, after spending almost a decade in jail, while Faruk Orman had his murder conviction quashed by Victoria’s Court of Appeal last year.

-AAP