News Four days after storm, some Victorian homes still without power
Updated:

Four days after storm, some Victorian homes still without power

SES and CFA personnel assess property damage in Belgrave, Melbourne, on Friday. Photo: AAP
Follow
Us
Linkedin Instagram Flipboard Pinterest

Thousands of Victorians without power may be spending another night in the dark after two weather fronts wreaked havoc.

Energy supplier AusNet was scrambling to restore services to about 4600 customers on Monday morning, with most outages in Melbourne’s outer east.

That figure had fallen below 3600 on Monday afternoon.

Thursday’s wild storm killed three people and also sparked a water quality emergency across Melbourne’s northern and eastern suburbs.

There were more damaging winds late on Sunday, causing further outages.

Most of those are being managed by AusNet, the power provider to the state’s east.

AusNet spokesman Steve Brown hoped most houses and businesses without power would be reconnected on Monday.

“Unfortunately for some people, it may (take) until Tuesday,” he told 3AW.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said the state government needed to step in to get households back online faster.

“This is third-world stuff,” he told reporters.

“We’re asking families to have home schooling. How do you do that when the power’s not on and the kids can’t get onto the computer.”

Last week’s power cuts also meant untreated water at a dam east of Melbourne was released into the system.

That sparked a warning on Friday that about 250,000 households in almost 100 Melbourne suburbs should boil their drinking water.

There was panic-buying of water, but Yarra Valley Water lifted the advisory on Sunday.

“Water quality testing has confirmed that the water supply in the network is safe to drink,” the company says.

“It is recommended that customers flush internal taps for two minutes to draw fresh water into their internal plumbing.”

Share This Story

Trending Now

doctor doing medical exam to a senior woman
Aged care sector to receive $563m package, incentives for staff
kite girl
Three-year-old thrown high into the air by kite
paul keating
Paul Keating accuses government of attempting to destroy superannuation
sydney bus coronavirus
Ten NSW virus cases amid bus, gym alerts
victoria virus cases
Premier sets date to reveal his post-shutdown plans for Victoria
VMAs
‘A true hero’: Video Music Awards night dedicated to late Black Panther star
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video