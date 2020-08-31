News Female prison guard stabbed in ‘brutal attack’ inside NSW maximum security jail

Female prison guard stabbed in ‘brutal attack’ inside NSW maximum security jail

jail stabbing Sydney
A female prison guard will undergo surgery after being stabbed in the back at Sydney's Silverwater jail. Photo: AAP
Follow
Us
Linkedin Instagram Flipboard Pinterest

A female prison guard who was stabbed in the back at Silverwater jail in Sydney’s west has been taken to hospital for surgery in what has been described as a “brutal attack”.

Ambulance Inspector Kevin McSweeney said four crews, including a specialist medical team, were sent to the jail about 8am on Monday.

“It was a brutal attack, with the patient having a significant wound to her back,” he said.

“Paramedics worked to stabilise the patient before getting her to hospital where she is expected to undergo further assessment and surgery.”

The guard was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.

Trending Now

Cyber attacks challenge small Australian businesses amid COVID-19
Virus drops Australia’s carbon emissions to lowest level in 22 years
Princess Diana
On This Day: Princess Diana dies after a car accident in Paris
Spring is just around the corner, but it’s not necessarily good news for COVID-19
Michael Pascoe: Vast majority of economists want increased compulsory super contributions
Five of the most expensive homes sold during the pandemic
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video