Female prison guard stabbed in ‘brutal attack’ inside NSW maximum security jail

A female prison guard who was stabbed in the back at Silverwater jail in Sydney’s west has been taken to hospital for surgery in what has been described as a “brutal attack”.

Ambulance Inspector Kevin McSweeney said four crews, including a specialist medical team, were sent to the jail about 8am on Monday.

“It was a brutal attack, with the patient having a significant wound to her back,” he said.

“Paramedics worked to stabilise the patient before getting her to hospital where she is expected to undergo further assessment and surgery.”

The guard was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.