World-record sprinter Usain Bolt is self-isolating and has urged anyone he has been in contact with to quarantine as he awaits the results of a coronavirus test days after a big bash for his 34th birthday.

Despite suffering no symptoms, Bolt pushed himself to get tested, sparking local reports that he had contracted COVID-19.

Bolt’s test came after the eight-time Olympic gold medallist attended a surprise party for his 34th birthday.

Videos circulating on social media show many partygoers not wearing masks or practising social distancing at the gathering where they also danced to the song ‘Lockdown’ by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee.

Bolt said he was waiting to hear back from the Jamaican health ministry after taking a coronavirus test on Saturday (local time).

In the video message posted to his 9.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday morning (Australian time), Bolt urged anyone who had recently come into contact with him to self-quarantine.

Jamaican radio station Nationwide News had reported earlier that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distance, had contracted the virus.

Bolt who appears to have taped himself while lying in bed, said he saw the media report when he woke up and scrolled through social media.

Instead of explicitly confirming it, he confirmed he took a test on Saturday because he had to fly for work, but did not have any symptoms.

“I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol,” said the only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016).

“Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it easy.”

“Best birthday ever,” Bolt wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself holding his baby girl Olympia who was born this May.

Daily confirmed cases have risen in the Caribbean island nation of around three million, to more than 50 over the past four days from less than 10 just a few weeks ago.

Jamaica now has had 1,529 confirmed cases, with 622 active cases, 16 deaths from coronavirus.

Officials put the uptick in cases down to the reopening of international borders as well as celebrations over a long weekend in August marking Independence Day and Emancipation Day.

They also put the blame at the feet of people who refuse to wear masks and practice social distancing.

-with AAP