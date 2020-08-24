Former PM John Howard taken to hospital

Former prime minister John Howard has been taken to a Sydney hospital after visiting his doctor.

Sky News reported Mr Howard, 81, Australia’s oldest living prime minister, was taken to hospital on Monday morning, telling the network he was “fine”.

Political reporter Andrew Clennell said he was taken to hospital after a visit to his GP, with an undisclosed illness, not COVID-19 related.

A spokesman for his office later said the condition was not coronavirus-related.

It is understood the doctor advised Mr Howard to take an ambulance to hospital.

The ex-Liberal leader was treated for a heart condition in February 2015 when he had two stents inserted.

Mr Howard, who was 75 at the time, was playing golf when he experienced a tightness in the chest and was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital’s emergency department, the ABC reported.

He was then transferred to North Shore Private where he had two stents inserted.

Mr Howard served as prime minister from 1996 to 2007.

Former Labor prime minister Bob Hawke passed away in May last year.