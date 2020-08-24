News AMP chairman, director resign amid shareholder revolt over board’s handling of sexual harassment allegations
Updated:

AMP chairman, director resign amid shareholder revolt over board’s handling of sexual harassment allegations

AMP
David Murray was appointed AMP's chairman in June 2018, following Catherine Brenner's resignation earlier that year. Photo: ABC News
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

AMP chairman David Murray has resigned, effective immediately, as has AMP director, and former treasury secretary, John Fraser.

The financial services company has been rocked by a series of sexual harassment complaints affecting senior managers, with allegations the company and its board of directors failed to handle them appropriately.

The recently appointed head of AMP Capital, Boe Pahari, is also stepping down from that role, effective immediately.

Mr Pahari will resume work at his previous level with the company.

AMP says the resignations of Mr Murray and Mr Fraser, and the demotion of Mr Pahari, are in response to feedback from some major shareholders about the initial promotion of Mr Pahari to head one of the company’s main business units despite a previous sexual harassment allegation against him.

More to come

-ABC

Trending Now

Josh Frydenberg talks up jobs market recovery but concedes more pain ahead
Westfield shuns JobKeeper as biggest rival scoops up $22 million
Jodie Whittaker
Doctor Who fans are on the hunt for missing episodes – and Australia could hold the clues
Eight ways the coronavirus can affect your skin
The block 2020
The Block Episode 1 recap: Triumphs, tears and a well-engineered hat
Superannuation returns grow in July as sharemarkets drive up values
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video