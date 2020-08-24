AMP chairman, director resign amid shareholder revolt over board’s handling of sexual harassment allegations

AMP chairman David Murray has resigned, effective immediately, as has AMP director, and former treasury secretary, John Fraser.

The financial services company has been rocked by a series of sexual harassment complaints affecting senior managers, with allegations the company and its board of directors failed to handle them appropriately.

The recently appointed head of AMP Capital, Boe Pahari, is also stepping down from that role, effective immediately.

Mr Pahari will resume work at his previous level with the company.

AMP says the resignations of Mr Murray and Mr Fraser, and the demotion of Mr Pahari, are in response to feedback from some major shareholders about the initial promotion of Mr Pahari to head one of the company’s main business units despite a previous sexual harassment allegation against him.

-ABC