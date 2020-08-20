Coronavirus health alert issued for Brisbane cafe after woman tests positive

Urgent contact tracing and coronavirus testing is underway after a woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan after flying into the country from Brisbane.

Queensland Health authorities said the woman tested negative in hotel quarantine in Sydney in mid-July, before coming to Brisbane some time around early August.

She flew to Sydney on August 17 then tested positive for COVID-19 upon her arrival in Japan the following day, but was asymptomatic.

Japanese health authorities advised Queensland Health of the case on Wednesday afternoon.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said a health alert has been issued for Virgin flight VA-962 from Brisbane to Sydney on Monday August 17 and anyone who dined at Greenslopes cafe The Jam Pantry on August 16.

“The woman arrived in Australia in mid-July and was in hotel quarantine in Sydney for two weeks prior to coming to Brisbane,” Dr Young said.

“While in quarantine, she returned two negative test results,” she said.

“While we are still determining where the virus may have been acquired, we are working with Japanese authorities to gather necessary information.”

“We have been in touch with six close contacts in Brisbane identified by the woman. These people have been tested and are now in quarantine.”

All passengers of the Virgin flight are being asked to monitor their health and get tested immediately if they develop symptoms.

People who visited The Jam Pantry cafe between 9:45am and 11:00am on August 16 will be contacted by local health authorities, but other patrons of the cafe are also being asked to monitor their health.