The driver is reportedly dead amid fears of a second fatality after the derailment of a passenger train in eastern Scotland on Wednesday.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said the derailment, which occurred at Carmont, near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, on Wednesday morning was “extremely serious” and there were a number of serious injuries.

Numerous media outlets are reporting that at least one person – believed to be the driver – had died as the front locomotive and three of its four carriages derailed and slid down an embankment.

Network Rail had reported a landslip at Carmont.

Video footage on social media showed smoke rising from the scene.

“This is an extremely serious incident,” Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament.

“Although details are still emerging I am afraid to say there are early reports of serious injuries.

“All my thoughts are with those involved.”

A photograph on Twitter showed an air ambulance in a field near the scene where smoke was billowing from a woodland area, alongside about 25 police vehicles and ambulances.

Local reports said there had been flooding in the area after thunderstorms and heavy rain overnight.

The Scottish township of Stonehaven was hit by storms and flash flooding overnight. Photo: PA via AP

British Transport Police said its officers had been called to the scene of the derailment at 9.43am.

The Scotsman reports that the incident occurred after the 6.38am Inter7City train from Aberdeen had turned back after encountering a landslide, only to be derailed by another.

It is not known how many people were on the train.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association union said four carriages of the Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street service had derailed.

The UK’s last fatal derailment was in 2007, when a passenger died on a Glasgow-bound Virgin Trains express train in Cumbria.

-with agencies

