Trump escorted from briefing room after person shot outside White House

President Donald Trump has been abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was a few minutes into a scheduled coronavirus briefing.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought were also taken out of the room and the doors were locked.

Mr Trump returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control”.

“I’d like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work, but there was an actual shooting, and somebody’s been taken to the hospital.

“I don’t know the condition of the person. Seems that the person was shot by Secret Service, so we’ll see what happens,” Mr Trump said.

CNN reported a senior administration official had confirmed to the network that there was an “active shooter” and the shooter was in custody.

The incident happened at the corner of 17th and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, just outside of the White House grounds and close to Lafayette park.

When he returned to the press briefing, CNN’s Jeremy Diamond asked Mr Trump if he was taken to the bunker under the White House: “No, we were taken just out to the oval office.”

He was also asked if he was rattled, saying, “I don’t know, do I seem rattled?”

“It’s unfortunate that this is a world – but the world has always been a dangerous place. It’s not something that’s unique. The world has been … You look back over the centuries, the world has been a dangerous place, a very dangerous place.

“And … it will continue, I guess, for a period of time,” he said.

The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement, saying he believed the individual who was shot was armed.

“It was the suspect who was shot,” Mr Trump said.

The Associated Press reported the shooter, reportedly suffering serious or possibly critical injuries, was transferred to a local hospital. Authorities were now investigating the suspect’s motive, and whether they had a history of mental illness.

Mr Trump said he was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent and the White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

Mr Trump praised the work of Secret Service personnel for their work in keeping him safe.

Onlookers managed to capture the moment the gunman was treated on the ground by police before ambulance paramedics arrived.

More to come.