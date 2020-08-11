News Second man charged over Sydney rugby league stabbing

Second man charged over Sydney rugby league stabbing

Police interview witnesses after Sunday's stabbings. Photo: Nine News Sydney/Twitter
The alleged stabber of three men at a west Sydney rugby league match has become the second man charged over the attack.

The incident unfolded after an under-20 community game between Penrith Brothers and Wentworthville Magpies in North Parramatta on Sunday.

Brothers player Bradley Wayne Middlebrook, 20, was sent from the field for a shoulder charge on a Magpies opponent, police said.

Tensions then spilled off the field, with Middlebrook allegedly returning to a nearby vehicle, grabbing the knife and confronting his 19-year-old opponent, and his 16-year-old and 22-year-old cousins who were spectators.

During a brawl another 19-year-old man allegedly used the knife to stab the three males, including the Magpies player in the neck.

Several men fled the scene in a Toyota Aurion and a search led to the arrest of the 19-year-old at a Cambridge Park home.

He was taken to Nepean Hospital under police guard for treatment to a cut hand, and arrested and charged with three counts of wound with intent after being released on Tuesday.

The man was refused bail and was due to face Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday.

Middlebrook has been released on bail to reappear in court on Thursday on charges of affray and reckless wounding in company.

