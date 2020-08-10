Man charged over rugby league stabbing

A man has been charged and another remains under police guard in hospital after a brawl at a rugby league match in Sydney’s northwest where a player allegedly stabbed a competitor and two spectators.

Emergency services were called to Old Saleyards Reserve in North Parramatta on Sunday following reports of an assault after an under 20s community game between Wentworthville Magpies and Penrith Brothers.

A 19-year-old player and two spectators, aged 16 and 22, were injured during the fight and the injured men remain in Westmead Hospital undergoing treatment for various injuries.

Police were told several men fled the scene in a Toyota Aurion and a search was conducted with assistance from PolAir.

A 19-year-old man was later arrested at a Cambridge Park home. He was taken to Nepean Hospital where he remains under police guard for treatment to a hand laceration.

Following further inquiries, police arrested a 20-year-old man at Penrith Police Station just before 8pm.

He was charged with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Kingswood man was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court on Monday.

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden warned anyone involved in the brawl will never have a role in the game again.

“The incident is sickening criminal behaviour and those responsible for it deserve to face the full force of the law,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

“Everyone who enjoys community sport at the weekend should expect to be able to do in a safe environment and it is nothing short of appalling that an incident like this has taken place in an area adjacent to where one of our matches was being conducted.

Both teams have been stood down pending the outcome of the police investigation.

