Monsoonal rains kill 50 people as flash flooding hits Pakistan

Three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods have left at least 50 people dead across Pakistan.

Troops with boats rushed to one of the hardest-hit districts in the country’s southern Sindh province on Sunday to evacuate people to safer places.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents in north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 12 in Sindh, eight in Punjab province and 10 in the country’s scenic northern Gligit Baltistan region in the past three days.

Rains also partially damaged about 100 homes and caused a breach in a main flooded canal, inundating villages in Sindh.

2/2 Army Engineer boats are rescuing stranded people to safer places. Medical camp established and providing necessary medical care. Hot meal being served to affected people.#PakistanArmy @OfficialDGISPR #ISPR pic.twitter.com/02HffjMOrV — Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰(Patriot) (@PakistanFauj) August 9, 2020

The military said troops used boats to rescue stranded people and move them to safer places.

It said a medical camp was also established and food was being provided to the rescued people.

According to local media reports, at least eight people were killed in Baluchistan because of rains and flash flooding.

Heavy rainfall began last week and continued on Sunday, flooding streets even in the eastern city of Lahore.

It especially disrupted normal life last week in Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh, where sewage flooded streets, prompting Prime Minister Imran Khan to order the army to assist in handling the situation.

The Meteorological Department said heavy rains are expected to continue next week.

In Pakistan and neighboring India, deadly floods occur regularly during monsoon season. Many cities struggle to cope with the annual deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning.

The wet season runs from July through September.