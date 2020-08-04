North Korea appears to be making progress developing nuclear weapons, according to a classified United Nations report.

North Korea “probably developed miniaturised nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles,” diplomatic sources said on Monday, citing the report.

The document on compliance with sanctions against North Korea emphasised that the assessments were based on information from a member country.

It asserted that North Korea was continuing its nuclear program, including the production of highly enriched uranium and the construction of an experimental light water reactor.

That North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un is aiming for nuclear weapons is said to be no secret: In a speech in recent days, Mr Kim made it clear that he considers his country’s nuclear arsenal a security guarantee.

“Thanks to our reliable and effective self-defence nuclear deterrence, the word war would no longer exist on this land,” Mr Kim told veterans a week ago to mark the 67th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

“The security and future of our state will be guaranteed forever,” he added, according to state news agency KCNA.

-AAP