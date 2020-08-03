Victoria Police put a stop to Pokemon Go

A man caught by police playing Pokemon Go received one of the 172 fines issued for coronavirus restriction breaches since a stage four lockdown was introduced in Melbourne on Sunday.

Victoria Police say officers found the Sunshine man out and about in Melbourne, chasing Pokemon about 14 kilometres from his home.

Also fined were 27 people who were not wearing face coverings or masks when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons.

There were also 22 infringements issued at vehicle checkpoints.

Police did 4366 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state on Sunday.

A curfew has been introduced between 8pm and 5am each day and recreational activities have been banned.

Residents of metropolitan Melbourne are allowed to exercise for an hour each day but must remain within five kilometres of their homes.

Among those to receive a fine was a Keilor man on the Surf Coast who admitted he travelled there on Friday to stay at his holiday home and a woman at Southern Cross Station attempting to travel to Bendigo.

Two men were also stopped by police at a fast food outlet in Hobsons Bay and admitted to staying at a friend’s house in Altona overnight, and a group of people at a Point Cook birthday party were also issued with infringements.

Victoria Police caught them all.

-with AAP