Updated:

Hackers cause Telstra internet outages in eastern states

hospital hacker
Hackers targeted Telstra on Sunday. Photo: ABC
Hackers are carrying out a “malicious” cyber attack on Telstra, creating connectivity issues for some home internet users.

Telstra reported the denial of service attack on its servers on Sunday which has led to widespread internet outages in Australia’s eastern states.

A denial of service attack floods a network with traffic or information to trigger a crash, denying legitimate users access.

The telecommunications giant said it was confident it had now blocked all “malicious traffic” and is continuing to work on getting users back online.

“Your info isn’t at risk,” Telstra tweeted.

-AAP

