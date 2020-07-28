Flooding hits NSW south coast residents

Wild weather and torrential rain on the NSW coast has caused widespread flooding to more than 20 homes, forcing dozens of residents to evacuate and leaving thousands without power.

Twenty homes in Sussex Inlet on the south coast have been affected and the river at Sanctuary Point peaked at 1.1 metres and is expected to rise even further.

The NSW State Emergency Service has responded to more than 2030 jobs across the state since the downpours started at midnight on Saturday.

Most calls for help have been for water inundation, leaking, damaged roofs, fallen trees and requests for sandbags, with volunteers responding to more than 900 jobs across the Illawarra, South Coast and Southern Highlands.

There have been more than 610 jobs on the Central Coast, mid-north coast and northern NSW as well as 430 in Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

Endeavour Energy reported emergency crews were continuing to restore power to about 6100 homes who were still without power on Tuesday morning after wild weather damaged power lines.

Heavy downpours, damaging winds and large wind-driven waves due to an East Coast Low off the eastern states has hit communities from Newcastle, north of Sydney, to the south coast and the ACT.

Wamberal residents on the Central Coast are continuing to count the cost of massive coastal erosion, causing their homes to partially collapse onto the foreshore.

Two people had to be rescued when a flatbed truck was caught in rising floodwaters overnight on Swamp Road at Kiama.

NSW SES volunteers arrived shortly after 4am on Tuesday and used a raft to access the vehicle.

The Bureau of Meteorology said up to 164 millimetres of rain had fallen at Moruya on the south coast to 9am on Monday, causing river levels to rise.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Bega River, which is at 4.6 metres, at Bega north, with flood warnings issued for low-lying areas in the vicinity.

The bureau has warned of hazardous surf conditions between the Hunter and south coast as more heavy surf is believed to have caused localised damage and coastal erosion south of Wollongong.

A flood warning is current for the Deua River and St Georges Basin on the south coast.

A Watch alert has been issued for the state’s coastal river catchments from Upper Nepean to Moruya Rivers, the SES warned.

This includes the Shoalhaven River, St Georges Basin and Bega River.

-with AAP