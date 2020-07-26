News Seven pedestrians injured after car loses control in Berlin
Updated:

Seven pedestrians injured after car loses control in Berlin

The crashed car near the Zoo in Berlin on Sunday. Photo: Sipa USA/Omer Messinger
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Seven people have been injured in the German capital Berlin after a driver apparently lost control of his car and drove into pedestrians.

The incident occurred shortly after 7am on Sunday in Berlin’s Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden train station.

Berlin’s fire department said on Twitter that three of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, and that a rescue helicopter was deployed to help.

One had to be resuscitated at the scene, the fire department said.

Local media reports had indicated that a car drove at high speed on a pavement near the ZOO S-bahn station in the German capital, hitting seven people before crashing into a post box.

The 24-year-old driver was apprehended on the spot.

Police said the driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody and an investigation is under way, but that it appears the accident was caused by excessive speed and that there are currently “no indications of a political or religious motivation”.

Trending Now

Universities could lose 30,000 jobs as COVID-19 hits overseas enrolments
Coles Little Treehouse
Coles’ Little Shop returns with an educational spin
Property owners spooked by Melbourne’s second wave as clearance rates fall
‘Bunnings Karen’ and the anti-mask leaders are ‘selfish’ and risking lives
Buy now pay later industry poses ‘huge problem’, financial counsellors warn
Families of St Basil’s Homes for the Aged residents fear for their loved ones as outbreak grows
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video