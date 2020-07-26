Seven pedestrians injured after car loses control in Berlin

Seven people have been injured in the German capital Berlin after a driver apparently lost control of his car and drove into pedestrians.

The incident occurred shortly after 7am on Sunday in Berlin’s Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden train station.

Berlin’s fire department said on Twitter that three of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, and that a rescue helicopter was deployed to help.

#Berlin: Law enforcement authorities in the German capital of Berlin say the Hardenbergplatz crash is currently not being treated as a deliberate incident. – BZ/SZ https://t.co/tiSgSEsCI2 — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) July 26, 2020

One had to be resuscitated at the scene, the fire department said.

Local media reports had indicated that a car drove at high speed on a pavement near the ZOO S-bahn station in the German capital, hitting seven people before crashing into a post box.

The 24-year-old driver was apprehended on the spot.

Police said the driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody and an investigation is under way, but that it appears the accident was caused by excessive speed and that there are currently “no indications of a political or religious motivation”.