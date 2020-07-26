News Newcastle hit by flooding that sees nine children rescued from a bus
Updated:

The NSW SES has been inundated with requests for help. Photo: Grant Minns
A group of children have been rescued from a bus that became trapped in floodwaters that have hit Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to the University of Newcastle at Callaghan just before 5.30pm to find water halfway up the bus.

The State Emergency Service used an inflatable boat to rescue the nine children and driver.

Flash flooding across Newcastle has sparked a wave of requests for help, including eight flood rescues, according to the SES.

SES unit controller Ian Robinson said the rescues involved flooded houses and people trapped in flooded cars, including at the University of Newcastle, on Turton Road and on Maitland Road.

He said the organisation had six calls for flood support at 4pm, which increased to 73 by 5.30pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for locations that could include Newcastle, Gosford, Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra and Batemans Bay.

In the two hours to 4.35pm on Sunday, 70mm of rain fell at Williamtown and 74mm fell in the two hours to 5.13pm at Newcastle TAFE.

The low-pressure system is deepening off the NSW North Coast and is expected to move south in the coming days.

Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp posted on Twitter video from outside the Mayfield Hotel, where he said floodwaters had begun to make their way into the pub.

