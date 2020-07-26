News At least 13 dead in school reunion bus crash in Vietnam
At least 13 dead in school reunion bus crash in Vietnam

The accident occurred as the bus was carrying former classmates on a trip to mark the 30th anniversary of their graduation. Photo: AFP
At least 13 people have died after a bus drove off a cliff near a popular national park in central Vietnam, state media reports.

The bus was transporting a group of high school alumni who graduated from a school in the nearby coastal town of Dong Hoi 30 years ago.

Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, their destination for the reunion, is known for containing the world’s largest cave as well as clear blue rivers and karst limestone mountains.

The bus was close to the caves on Sunday when it skidded off the road.

A lack of phone signal hampered rescue efforts.

Local official Tran Quang Vu told reporters that a “preliminary investigation shows that at least nine people died and dozens were injured”.

On Tuesday, eight people were killed and seven others seriously injured when a 16-seater bus collided head-on with a truck in southern Vietnam.

Road accidents are among the leading causes of death in the South-East Asian country of 96 million people.

On average, 17 people die every day in traffic accidents, according to government figures.

-AAP

