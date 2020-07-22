Model Megan Gale’s brother has been found dead in bushland in Perth, a week after he was last spotted buying petrol and water.

Police said a member of the public found Jason Gale’s car in bushland in Karragullen, in Perth’s south-east, on Tuesday.

A body believed to be that of Mr Gale was found in the area.

“A search of the area was commenced and the body of a deceased person, believed to be Mr Gale, was located,” WA police said in a statement.

Police issued an alert last Friday saying the 49-year-old had gone missing from his Bibra Lake home and there were concerns for his welfare.

He was last seen on the morning of July 14 buying petrol and water in Pingelly.

Local General Store owner Stan Maughan said Mr Gale filled up his silver-coloured Honda and entered the store at about 9.50 am.

“He got one bottle of water. It was $50 worth of fuel and $3 for the water. He was doing a bit of fidgeting there while he was waiting for me,” the store owner told The West Australian.

“He was stretching and walking around but a lot of people do that. He was quite cool.”

After about two to three minutes, Mr Maughan who was wearing “ordinary civvies” clothing “casually went out, hopped in his car and drove north”, Mr Maughan said.

Ms Gale’s manager Lara Messenger thanked everyone who had assisted during the search.

“They (the Gale family) thank everyone for their support especially Jason’s neighbours, close friends and work colleagues who have been assisting,” she said.

Police said they are not treating Mr Gale’s death as suspicious, and a report is to be prepared for the coroner.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636