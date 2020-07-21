Dreamworld ride tragedy charges expected

Dreamworld’s parent company, Ardent Leisure, will reportedly be charged over the 2016 fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy that killed four people.

In February, Coroner James McDougall referred Ardent Leisure to Queensland’s Office of Industrial Relations for possible prosecution under workplace laws.

Nine is reporting the independent prosecutor appointed by the Office has now concluded his assessment.

The company could be charged as soon as Tuesday, and faces fines of up to $3 million, with individual executives facing up to $600,000 and five years’ jail under the laws as they stood in 2016.

Four people were killed when the Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned in October.

Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi from Canberra, and Sydney mother-of-two Cindy Low died when their raft collided with another.

They were flung into a mechanised conveyor when their raft partially flipped. The water pump failed, causing water levels to drop.

The malfunction was the third that day and the fifth in a week, and no automated shutdown function was installed despite recommendations.

Coroner’s findings uncover multiple ride malfunctions

In February, coroner James McDougall found the Gold Coast theme park had failed in all aspects of safety resulting in the deaths of four people.

Mother of two Kim Dorsett, who lost her daughter Kate Goodchild and son Luke Dorsett told Nine at the time the coroner exposed one safety failing after another as he delved into the tragedy

She was unsurprised by the findings.

“It was something that we heard bit by bit, add-on by add-on, every day – that the policies and procedures just weren’t being followed,” she said.

The 2018 inquest conducted extensive hearings to determine the cause of the accident, uncovering multiple ride malfunctions in the days leading up to the October 25 deaths, which should have triggered an investigation and inspection of the attraction.

The tragedy has prompted a review of inspection procedures with a major overhaul of theme park safety across Queensland.

The families of the four victims will be informed on Tuesday, Nine reported.