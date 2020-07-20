News Hiker rescued after being ‘overcome’ by weather on Tasmania’s Overland Track
Updated:

Hiker rescued after being ‘overcome’ by weather on Tasmania’s Overland Track

Bushwalkers are cautioned that weather conditions in Tasmania can change quickly and frequently. Photo: Parks Tasmania/Andrew Englisch
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Police have urged the public to carry personal locating beacons if they plan to walk in Tasmania’s wilderness, after a man was rescued after becoming “overcome” by the conditions soon after setting out for a six-day walk.

On Monday night, police said they had begun a search-and-rescue operation after the activation of a locator beacon on the Overland Track, in the state’s alpine region.

Soon after, police announced rescuers had located the 43-year-old man who was “uninjured, well equipped but overcome by the deteriorating weather conditions” after he set out for a six-day trek on the popular trail.

“The man will be assisted back to the Dove Lake car park where he will receive medical assessment,” police said.

The Overland Track is “physically demanding, emotionally challenging and scenically spectacular”, the public is told. Photo: Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens

Tasmania Police said it “supports the carriage of Personal Locator Beacons by bushwalkers and other adventurers”, adding the devices “help in minimising the search in search and rescue operations and have the potential to save your life”.

Parks and Wildlife note the Overland Track is a “serious undertaking, for well-prepared walkers, with a good level of fitness and who understand the risks of walking in a remote alpine area”.

“Weather can change rapidly and deaths have occurred, even in summer, when people have been caught underprepared in cold, wet and windy weather.”

ABC

Trending Now

COVID-19 could see thousands of Aussie women miss out on having kids
Coronavirus pinata
Coronavirus pinatas and screaming into Iceland won’t solve your anger problems
jobkeeper review scott morrison
Decision made: JobKeeper, JobSeeker to be extended but payments cut
tax-overhaul
Why Australians should pay a lower rate of tax on savings
Climate Council unveils plan to create 76,000 jobs in three years
The small business loan guarantee scheme has been extended.
Small businesses given a leg up as government extends loan program
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video