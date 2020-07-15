Five COVID-19 cases emerge at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital

Five staff from a Victorian children’s hospital have tested positive for coronavirus and seven others are self-isolating, but the centre rejects the cases are part of an outbreak.

Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital on Wednesday confirmed five workers from the health centre had separately tested positive.

A spokesman from the RCH said the workers are not connected with any work team and ensured the other seven staff self-isolating are doing so for individual circumstances.

She also said there are no COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s our superhero Day Medical Unit staff! Today the team dressed up as their favourite superheroes as part of the unit’s Winter Wellbeing initiative. The initiative aims to boost morale among staff and creates a fun and happy environment for patients. pic.twitter.com/rcnJ1jlzgQ — RCH Melbourne (@RCHMelbourne) July 15, 2020

A shop within the hospital was forced to close last Friday after a back-of-house worker at the premises tested positive.

“As this is a private retail tenancy, contact tracing is being managed by the health department,” the RCH spokesman said.

“The RCH has received no advice to any risk to patrons however took the measure of advising all staff as soon as we became aware and also placing advisory notices.”

-AAP