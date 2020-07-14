Convicted murderer dies in first US federal execution in 17 years

The US federal government has carried out its first execution in 17 years, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lewis Lee after the Supreme Court cleared the way, a US Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman says.

Lee was pronounced dead at 8.07am on Tuesday local time, the spokeswoman, Kristie Breshears, said by phone.

The appeals court ruled that a lawsuit by the victims’ family that had delayed the execution had no legal standing.

Lee, who was convicted of killing three members of an Arkansas family in 1996, was put to death by lethal injection at the US Justice Department’s execution chamber at Terre Haute, Indiana.

His execution was blocked by a federal judge on Friday after some of the victims’ relatives sued, saying they feared that attending could expose them to COVID-19.

US District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ordered the department to delay the execution until it could show it was upholding the plaintiffs’ right to attend the execution without risking their health.

The government appealed and the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the injunction 5-4, saying no federal statute or regulation gave the victims the right to attend the execution.

AP reports that relatives of those killed by Lee in 1996 strongly opposed the death penalty and long argued that Lee deserved a sentence of life in prison.

They wanted to be present to counter any contention that the execution was being done on their behalf.

“For us it is a matter of being there and saying, ‘This is not being done in our name; we do not want this’,” relative Monica Veillette said.

They noted that Lee’s co-defendant and the reputed ringleader, Chevie Kehoe, received a life sentence.

Lee’s death is one of four federal executions that had been scheduled for July and August.

All four men had been convicted of killing children.