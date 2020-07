A female teacher from New South Wales has been arrested after she allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage student.

The 23-year-old woman was arrested at a home in Greenacre on Friday, following reports she had allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old male student while at a school in Sydney’s west, police said.

Officers later raided the home and seized a vehicle and electronic devices, while the woman was taken to Bankstown police station, where charges are expected to be laid.

MORE TO COME