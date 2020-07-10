It is a sad indictment of the national imagination, but in Australia at the moment “tax reform” debate seems to begin and end with the Goods and Services Tax.

Increasing the GST is a high-hanging fruit that doesn’t warrant the nation’s attention when there are so many other reforms available.

Imposing the GST on fresh fruit and vegetables would also be politically fraught.

If Australians thought that a price on carbon emissions was “a great big tax on everything”, imagine how they’d receive a GST increase that actually deserves that description.

In 1999 the GST needed the support of only one of two groups on the Senate crossbench, and the Democrats paid a heavy price for passing the GST.

Are One Nation, Centre Alliance and Jacqui Lambie going to leap at the opportunity to vote for the GST 2.0 – and, if so, what concessions would they extract that would dilute GST reform just as the Democrats did 20 years ago?

Supporters of GST reform argue that it is efficient, raises much-needed revenue for government services, and simplifies the tax system.

All else being equal, a small number of simple taxes is preferable to a large number of complicated taxes.

This is true enough, but is a tax that applies to frozen pizzas and Porsches but not to apples and health insurance the worst distortion of our tax system?

If we want simpler taxes, there are half a dozen other tax reform possibilities that could raise more money, be more politically palatable or at least make our economy fairer – rather than the opposite.

When it comes to distorting the market, the 50 per cent capital gains tax concession is particularly perverse.

Why should a speculator who makes $100,000 flipping a property pay half as much tax as the tradie he paid $100,000 to do the work?

Treasury’s “tax benchmarks and variations statement”, a euphemism for what concessions are costing the budget, puts the value of the capital gains tax concession at $10 billion for this financial year – considerably more than the $7.9 billion cost of excluding food from the GST.

Along with the capital gains tax discount, would-be tax reformers could look to negative gearing, exceptions for family trusts and the family home, superannuation tax concessions and dividend imputation (franking credits).

Closing any of these loopholes would make the tax system simpler and fairer, and generate billions of dollars in revenue but such reforms have not generated the enthusiasm that a 10 per cent tax on fruit juice and unflavoured milk does.

In the current recession and economic crisis, consumers need to be spending more – not less.

With the nation facing feeble aggregate demand, an increased tax on consumption would be particularly counterproductive.

For economic as well as equity reasons, tax reform should focus on taxes that do the least to suppress demand.

Limiting superannuation tax concessions are an obvious choice.

The continuation of the GST as the Holy Grail of tax reform is a sad reminder that ideology is alive and well after the brief non-partisanship of the COVID-19 crisis.

To its supporters, part of the appeal of a GST increase is that it is regressive, with a disproportionate effect on those “leaners” with lower incomes who spend proportionately more on food, health, water utilities and education.

Any increase would come with promises of compensation, but tax increases tend to be permanent and compensation temporary.

The GST increase is also attractive to the states and territories, who depend on the revenue raised by the tax.

Former prime minister John Howard fairly sees the GST as one of his most significant legacies, but one part of that legacy is often missed: Dependence on GST revenue forces a kind of austerity on the states.

Better funding for state services like health, education and infrastructure is partly held hostage to a politically unpalatable increase in a regressive tax.

For the past 20 years, states have chosen austerity over having to fight that impossible battle.

It does not need to be this way.

States could demand that some of the revenue raised by a clampdown on federal tax concessions be passed on to the states.

Removing the capital gains tax discount, negative gearing, tax-free superannuation and other inefficient and distorting concessions would make for tax reform that is politically easier, raises more revenue and helps address the current economic crisis instead of worsening it.

Ben Oquist is the executive director of independent think tank the Australia Institute. @benoquist