Eight thought dead after planes collide and crash into Idaho lake
Eight thought dead after planes collide and crash into Idaho lake

Search goes on: Two bodies have been recovered from the wrecked planes in the lake. Photo: AAP
Two bodies have been recovered and six other people are believed to have been killed when two planes collided in the air and crashed into the Coeur d’Alene Lake in the US state of Idaho.

“Initial reports are, there were a total of eight passengers and crew on the two planes but that is still being verified. At this time it is believed there are no survivors,” the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday. The victims included adults and children.

Investigators have not yet established the cause of the collision. The planes sank in about 40m of water after crashing into the lake, the statement said.

Local media reported the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the collision and that one aircraft involved in the collision was a Cessna 206.

