News Three men die after boat capsizes off La Perouse in Sydney’s south

Three men die after boat capsizes off La Perouse in Sydney’s south

The overturned boat on the La Perouse coastline on Sunday. Photo: ABC News
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Three men have died in a boating accident in Sydney’s south.

Emergency services were called to Henry Head Lane at La Perouse after 12.30pm on Sunday following reports a boat had capsized.

Three men were retrieved from the water but all died at the scene.

A small upturned boat with a hole in the bow was seen being battered by the waves on a rock platform in an area known as Henry Head.

Also on the rocks were yellow life jackets and items being guarded by officers.

The boat had lifejackets onboard, but the ABC understands the men were not wearing them when they struck trouble.

Police retrieve debris from the scene where the boat capsized. Photo: AAP

Two men were retrieved by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, whose headquarters are close to the accident site.

The pair were brought back to the headquarters where CPR was performed by NSW Ambulance paramedics on the helicopter pad.

Lifesaver Helicopter rescue crewman Clayton Allison said both men were middle-aged and were unconscious as they were winched out of the water.

“Once we got the first two people on board, we were unaware there was a third person,” he said.

“Given that we had two critically ill people on board the aircraft, we made a decision to return to the base here, where we could commence resuscitation of those two people.”

A Toll ambulance helicopter retrieved the third man, also landing alongside the chopper pad.

While police do not believe anyone else was on board, a pair of Water Police boats continued to search.

Green dye was released to reveal the direction of the swell and current.

A large emergency services presence remains at the scene and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

ABC

Trending Now

Pamela Andeson ultratune
Pamela Anderson racks up the most complaints for TV ads
Negative GDP growth in the March quarter will almost guarantee Australia meets the technical definition of recession.
Second wave of infections could cost Australia $100 billion: Deloitte
private-health-insurance
Private health insurance: Is it worth it in the age of coronavirus?
Why on-screen mobsters, from The Godfather to The Sopranos, are so obviously Catholic
Eden-Monaro result rings warning bells for both Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video