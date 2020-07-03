Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in US

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and long-time associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation in New Hampshire.

The Oxford-educated Maxwell, 58, has kept a low profile since the death of Epstein, a financier who was accused of raping and trafficking underage girls over nearly two decades.

Some of Epstein’s alleged victims have said the socialite Maxwell – who he described in a 2003 Vanity Fair article as being his “best friend” – lured them into his circle, where they were sexually abused by him and powerful friends.

She was due to appear in federal court on Thursday, US time.

NBC New York reports Maxwell was arrested in Bedford, New Hampshire around 8.30am on charges she conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

The six-count indictment in Manhattan federal court alleges that Maxwell helped Epstein groom girls as young as 14 years old, going back as far as 1994.

“In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims,” the indictment says.

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York later said in a news release it would announce charges later in the day against Maxwell “for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein”.

The ninth child of disgraced newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell, Ms Maxwell has denied any involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Epstein died in prison on August 10 as he awaited, without the chance of bail, his trial on sex trafficking charges.

He was arrested last year in New York following allegations that he was running a network of underage girls – some as young as 14 – for sex.

His death was determined to be suicide.

One of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, has accused Ms Maxwell of recruiting her as a masseuse to the financier at the age of 15.

Ms Giuffre alleged Prince Andrew sought advice from Ms Maxwell via emails allegedly sent between the Duke of York and Ms Maxwell hours after Ms Giuffre lodged court papers in Florida alleging her sexual abuse.

BBC reports that another of Epstein’s alleged victims, Sarah Ransome, has told Panorama that Ms Maxwell worked closely with him.

She said: “Ghislaine controlled the girls. She was like the madam. She was like the nuts and bolts of the sex trafficking operation.”

Ms Ransome said Ms Maxwell would visit Epstein on his private island in the Caribbean “to make sure that the girls were doing what they were supposed to be doing”.

She added: “She knew what Jeffrey liked. She worked and helped maintain Jeffrey’s standard by intimidation, by intimidating the girls, so this was very much a joint effort.”

Ms Maxwell denies wrongdoing.

Earlier this year Ms Maxwell sued Epstein’s estate seeking reimbursement for legal fees and security costs.

She “receives regular threats to her life and safety”, court documents in that case said.

-with agencies