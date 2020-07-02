News Ex police commissioner Ken Lay quits Victorian bushfire recovery post
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and the Bushfire Recovery Victoria Chair Ken Lay speak to the media in Melbourne in January. Photo: AAP
Former Victorian police commissioner Ken Lay has resigned as chair of the state government’s bushfire recovery agency, just six months after stepping into the role.

Mr Lay was chosen to lead Bushfire Recovery Victoria in January following the summer’s bushfires.

His role involved overseeing the government’s $320 million bushfire rebuilding and recovery program.

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville confirmed his departure on Wednesday.

“Ken has worked with us since the devastating January bushfires – travelling more than 7000 kilometres, visiting 32 fire-affected communities and speaking to hundreds of Victorians,” Ms Neville said in a statement.

“His vital work has helped us make important decisions in beginning the process of rebuilding Victorian communities and I thank Ken for all his work and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Mr Lay will continue his work as chair of the premier’s Special Advisory Council on bushfire recovery, while the role will be dissolved and in part handed over to Emergency Management Victoria Commissioner Andrew Crisp.

The overall day-to-day running of Bushfire Recovery Victoria will be managed by CEO Lee Miezis.

Mr Lay, a former Essendon football club board member, stepped down as chairman of Ambulance Victoria and as Victoria’s Lieutenant-Governor in order to take the role at Bushfire Recovery Victoria.

He is set to resume these roles.

-AAP

