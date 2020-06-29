News Search for missing sailor off Qld coast enters fourth day

Search for missing sailor off Qld coast enters fourth day

queensland-police
Police retrieve the stricken yacht as the search continues along the Gladstone coastline for the missing sailor. Photo: Queensland Police
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Queensland police have not given up in their search for a man who fell overboard from a sailing boat on Queensland’s central coast.

The man, 54, was sailing with at least one female companion when he fell overboard on Saturday morning about 20 kilometres east of Bustard Head, south of Gladstone.

Water Police, the Central Queensland Rescue Helicopter and Volunteer Marine Rescue vessels have been involved and will continue to search.

Acting Sergeant Stacey Van Der Zwan said they will use jet skis on Tuesday to scour the shoreline for the man as they scale down their search.

She said he went overboard during rough seas and in 20-knot winds.

“It was very unfavourable and it’s been like that for the last three days of the search,” Ms Van Der Zwan.

“We’re focusing now more on a shoreline search but we [will] try not [to] give up hope.”

-with AAP

Trending Now

rex capital city flights
Regional airline Rex to start capital city flights
facebook ads starbucks
Starbucks, Coca-Cola pull Facebook ads amid growing boycott
AFL fixture chaos from Victoria’s virus spike
coronavirus
Nothing off the table: PM weighs in as Victoria faces possible return to lockdown
jobkeeper review scott morrison
Morrison to wait a month before moving on JobKeeper review
Chinese state media accuses Australia of spying, says agents were arrested in 2018
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video