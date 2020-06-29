The coronavirus has infected more than 10 million people and claimed nearly half a million lives worldwide.

The virus shows no signs of slowing down, with estimates it will reach 20 million by September if countries don’t get a handle on outbreaks.

As of Monday morning (Australian time), the global number of coronavirus cases reached 10,104,045.

The grim milestone recorded by Johns Hopkins University comes just 180 days since the first case was reported in Wuhan, China.

Since then, the virus has spread to every continent except Antarctica.

As the global death toll surpasses 500,000, infections have now been reported in more than 210 countries and territories.

The cases have increased by four million in just 28 days.

In Australia, the number of cases rose to 7686, with 6993 people having recovered.

The national death toll remains at 104.

Authorities set to decide on suburban lockdown

Victoria has recorded double-digit increases in new COVID-19 infections for 12 days running, culminating in 90 new cases over the weekend.

There were 41 new cases on Saturday and 49 on Sunday, the highest daily number for the state since April 2 when 68 cases were detected.

Only four of the new cases were linked to known outbreaks, with 26 detected through routine testing and 19 under investigation.

Premier Daniel Andrews said authorities are waiting on the full results of the three-day coronavirus testing blitz in 10 suburban hotspots to come through before deciding on any further measures to contain the virus.

He has not ruled out a lockdown for the worst-affected areas.

“That is not our preference but we’ll do it if we need to,” Mr Andrews said.

The latest figures for Victoria are in stark contrast with those of other states.

Western Australia had just one new case, and NSW had three – all people returning from overseas.

Queensland and South Australia had no new cases.

From Monday, SA moves to stage three COVID-19 restrictions – its lowest level since measures were first imposed to contain the virus.

They include relaxing density requirements for pubs, bars and restaurants – with one person allowed for every two square metres.

Funding boost

Some $1 billion in federal and NSW government funding is set to be unlocked to create jobs and boost the state’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is on Monday expected to reveal details of the federal and state funding agreement, including $398 million to make country roads safer and $382 million for local councils to upgrade roads.

Another $240 million is expected to go towards reducing congestion in Sydney, with an estimated 5450 jobs to be generated by the combined road projects.

“Partnering with state and territory governments to invest in more major infrastructure projects across Australia is a key part of our JobMaker plan to rebuild our economy and create more jobs,” Mr Morrison told The Daily Telegraph.

NSW is chipping in $569 million in funding, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian said building infrastructure would be key to the state’s economic recovery.

“Projects equal jobs and fast-tracking these infrastructure projects are more important than ever as the economy recovers from the pandemic,” she said.

-with AAP