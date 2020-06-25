A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Melbourne’s CBD.

Marco Deng was arrested on Thursday and has been charged over the death of Machar Kot, 21, in Melbourne’s CBD about 5am on Monday.

Mr Kot, from Kurunjang in Melbourne’s west, was stabbed on Market Street and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he later died.

Mr Deng fled after the stabbing, sparking a three-day manhunt and an appeal to his family and friends to contact police if they knew his whereabouts.

Mr Kot’s father on Wednesday said the loss of his son was hurting their family and the wider community.

“He was a big leader in the community as well as the family. He was a role model,” he told the Seven Network on Wednesday.

The grieving father said he told his children to mourn for their brother peacefully.

A 22-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 21-year-old in Melbourne's CBD on Monday (22 June). 🔗 https://t.co/1YDb6Rc4FF pic.twitter.com/RRBwdI79PD — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) June 25, 2020

“I told my children to mourn for their brother peacefully because we don’t want any chaos in our community,” Mr Kot said.

Mr Deng has been remanded in custody to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.

-AAP