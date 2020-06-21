One dead and at least 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

One man has died and another 11 have been injured during a shooting in the US city of Minneapolis.

Those hurt were at local hospitals with “various severity levels of injuries”, Minneapolis Police wrote on Twitter just before 3am local time.

It said their injuries were not life threatening.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting as of 4am local time, according to a police statement.

A preliminary investigation indicated “individuals on foot” started shooting about 12.30am local time and later fled the scene, police said.

An initial tweet from police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis where the shooting occurred.

The tweet gave a specific address, which corresponded to a commercial district near a theatre and several bars and restaurants.

Minnesota began allowing bars and restaurants to reopen with limited service on June 1 after some six weeks of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the Landmark’s Uptown Theatre and another storefront shot out.

Screams were audible on a live video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene.

Small crowds of people gathered, with some crouched over victims lying on the pavement before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them.

Splatters of blood on the pavement were visible in the video after the victims were taken to hospitals – some via ambulance and others in private vehicles, according to the police release.

The area is about five kilometres west of the Minneapolis commercial area and neighbourhood hit by rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer on May 25.

Mr Floyd’s death under an officer’s knee on his neck sparked nationwide protests demanding action to prevent black deaths at the hands of police officers, with anger spreading worldwide as a Black Lives Matter movement.

It has also sparked a move to overhaul the Minneapolis Police Department, which has prompted pushback from opponents who question how citizens will be protected from violent crime.