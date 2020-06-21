News ‘We’re being punished as a family’: Julian Assange’s fiancee calls for government help
Updated:

‘We’re being punished as a family’: Julian Assange’s fiancee calls for government help

Stella Moris on 60 Minutes on Sunday night. Photo: 60 Minutes/Twitter
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s fiancee, the mother of two of his children, has pleaded for the Australian government to help return him to his family.

Stella Moris also raised concerns about the health of her partner, who is being held in the UK’s Belmarsh prison.

Assange, 48, is fighting extradition to the US to face 17 charges of violating the US Espionage Act and one of conspiring to commit computer intrusion.

“I want people to understand we’re being punished as a family,” Ms Moris told 60 Minutes which aired on Sunday night.

“I’d like to ask Scott Morrison to do everything he can to get Julian back to his family.”

Assange didn’t appear via video link for his most recent court matter in London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court in early June.

His defence team had emailed court that their client had “had respiratory problems for some time”, the court heard.

WikiLeaks confirmed Assange had been advised against going to the video conferencing room in Belmarsh prison by his doctors and was at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to an underlying lung condition.

Assange is next scheduled to appear in court on June 29 for a routine call over.

“He’s very unwell and I’m very concerned about his ability to survive this,” Ms Moris said.

“He’s not a criminal. He’s not a dangerous person. He’s a gentle intellectual, a thinker.”

Ms Moris, 37, said Assange was being kept alone in a tiny room and was “very depressed”.

The Australian fathered two children with Ms Moris during his time in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Assange is accused of publishing thousands of secret US diplomatic and military files, some of which revealed alleged war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The charges carry a total of 175 years’ imprisonment.

-AAP

Trending Now

Happy student hugging her father and celebrating her graduation
Higher fees for humanities? Data undercuts argument against arts degrees
Shopping with purpose: How to support Indigenous designers and businesses
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos speak to the media during a press conference at Treasury Theatre in Melbourne, Saturday, June 20, 2020
Victorians bristle at re-imposed COVID restrictions as spike raises second-wave fears
DIY morality: How we’re working out what’s right and wrong for ourselves
Virgin will need to redesign itself to survive.
How a rejuvenated Virgin will fit in Australia’s air travel sector
Bumbalong will need more than Scott Morrison’s billion-dollar promises
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video