Investigation launched after video shows violent arrest of Indigenous man

An internal police investigation has become “a priority” after a video emerged of South Australian officers pinning down an Indigenous man who was hit several times.

SA Police has conceded that one officer appeared to strike the man and launched the investigation which “has been taken very seriously”.

“A senior police officer has been assigned to undertake this as a matter of priority,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As part of the initial review, the man has been released from police custody and the incident is the subject of further investigation.”

The 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with hindering police, resisting police and property damage.

Several videos of the incident were posted to social media by bystanders, who called for the officers to “get off his head” and “get his head up off the ground”.

It was posted on Facebook on Monday night and comments suggested the man was stopped for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike.

However, a SA police spokesperson said officers attended the Kilburn address, in Adelaide’s inner-north, about 9.30pm on Monday for an alleged high-risk domestic violence incident where a woman was hospitalised.

They said officers saw a man leaving on a bicycle as they approached the property and searched him because of suspicions he was carrying illegal drugs.

“The man originally was compliant and after a short time, he began to refuse. Police attempted to arrest the man who resisted and a struggle ensued,” the spokesperson said.

“Police and the man went to the ground as police attempted to restrain and handcuff him.”

Witness Emma Pereira said her friend Noel Henry was the man arrested in the driveway of her Albert Streett flat and was “getting tackled” by two officers when she started filming.

“He’s like part of our family, he’s lived in Kilburn for all his life,” Ms Pereira told The Advertiser.

Aboriginal rights activist and social worker Latoya Rule was sent video of the incident by witnesses on Monday night.

“After all the Black Lives Matter and Aboriginal deaths in custody issues that we see, I was really concerned for his welfare,” Ms Rule told the ABC.

“The police’s behaviour is very aggressive, very unnecessary and – in fact – is exacerbating the poor relationship that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples already have alongside black and other Indigenous people and people of colour with police.”

Less than a fortnight ago, tens of thousands of people – including more than 5000 in Adelaide’s CBD – marched in calls for justice over the death of US man George Floyd and an end to indigenous deaths in custody.

Ms Rule’s brother Wayne Fella Morrison — a 29-year-old Aboriginal man — died in the Royal Adelaide Hospital on September 26, 2016, days after being pulled unconscious from a prison transport van.

She said the Australian response to the BLM movement was indicative of the experience of First Nations people with police.

“These relationships have never been formed on solid foundations of trust … what we’re seeing as a response from the community is that we’ve had enough, they can’t get away with this,” she said.

“They [First Nations people] don’t feel safe, they don’t feel like they protect us and the videos last night is a result of this – it just happened to be recorded.”

-with AAP