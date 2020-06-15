Another Victorian Labor MP has left the Andrews ministry over allegations of industrial-scale branch stacking.

On Monday evening, Robin Scott stepped down from being Assistant Treasurer and Veterans Minister, following the sacking of Adem Somyurek earlier in the day.

In claims aired by 60 Minutes and published in the Nine newspapers on Sunday, it is alleged Mr Somyurek used cash and parliamentary staff, including from Mr Scott’s office, to amass memberships and power within the ALP.

The move follows an explosive year-long investigation aired on Sunday night, in which Mr Somyurek – a senior figure in the Victorian ALP –boasted of having influence over the state’s federal Labor MPs.

Victoria Police and the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission have both been asked to investigate the allegations by the government.

Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Veterans Robin Scott has stood aside from Ministerial responsibilities #springst pic.twitter.com/sraIESnIbF — Political Alert (@political_alert) June 15, 2020

“To the extent that these matters relate to my conduct, I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name,” Mr Scott said in a statement.

“I am very confident that the investigative process will do so.

“However, I am conscious of the burden that this process will take on myself and my young family.

“I am also concerned at the distraction my involvement in the process may cause for the government.

“I have therefore notified the Premier that I will stand aside from my ministerial responsibilities, and I have notified the Governor of the resignation of my commission, effective immediately.”

Mr Scott will continue as the Labor member for Preston.

-with AAP