Carlton’s Eddie Betts has called out racist abuse he received this weekend on social media, saying to ignore it would be part of the problem.

Betts highlighted the tweet, which referenced him and included a picture of a monkey, in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon.

It comes on the same weekend that all AFL players have come together to support the global Black Lives Matter movement, taking a knee before each game in a show of solidarity and commitment to the fight against racism.

“If at any time anyone is wondering why we work so hard to bring attention to the importance of stamping out racism, this is it,” Betts said.

“If ever there was a time where our focus on this needs to continue more than ever, it’s now.

“We each have a responsibility to ourselves and each other. To continue to listen. To learn. To educate.

“To ignore it is to be part of the problem, to call it out is to be part of the solution.”

Paul Marsh, chief executive of the AFL Player’s Association, also called out the racist tweet on Saturday.

“First week back and our Indigenous players are already being vilified. This post is abhorrent and disgusting and so sad,” Marsh said.

“There’s no place in society for racism.”

–ABC