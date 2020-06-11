Supreme Court blocks Sydney refugee rally on health concerns

A refugee rights protest planned to be held in Sydney this weekend has been blocked by the Supreme Court of New South Wales after organisers were accused of playing “Russian roulette” amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Justice Michael Walton on Thursday night granted a NSW Police application for the protest to be declared a prohibited public gathering.

“In my view the balancing of those public health risks, even in their now-mitigated form as a result of governmental public health measures, outweighs the rights of public assembly and free speech in the current context,” Justice Walton said.

The rally, which was being organised by the Refugee Action Coalition, was scheduled to take place at Sydney’s Town Hall on Saturday afternoon.

It was expected to attract far fewer people than last weekend’s 20,000-strong Black Lives Matter rally, with organiser James Supple saying he would be pleased if 200 people had attended.

The coalition had insisted they could use email lists and Facebook posts to urge social distancing and the use of masks.

ABC reports Lachlan Gyles SC, for NSW Police, argued if the court did not make an order prohibiting the event “the power of police to deal with the attendees will be curtailed”.

The judge would effectively be “ignoring” current public health orders, he said, accusing organisers of playing “Russian roulette” with the health of attendees.

“This isn’t trying to shut down free speech … people can assemble in electronic ways, not physically.”

Justice Walton accepted arguments put forward by Mr Gyles SC, acting for NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, who cited health concerns.

NSW Police urged protesters to consider the ruling before attending.

-with agencies